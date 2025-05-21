CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Sidoti

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $599,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,793.82. This represents a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,222,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 88,216 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 104,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in CSG Systems International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

