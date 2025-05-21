AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

