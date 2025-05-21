Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.5 billion.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
