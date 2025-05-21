Bellway Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTC:BLWYY)

Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.
Bellway Price Performance
BLWYY stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.
About Bellway
