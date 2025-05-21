Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on June 20th

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Evergy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evergy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.