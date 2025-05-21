Novem Group Acquires Shares of 19,552 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Novem Group bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,847,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.68. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $86.96.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

