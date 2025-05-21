State of Wyoming Invests $422,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $232.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.03 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.