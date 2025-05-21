Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.08, but opened at $45.91. Upstart shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 928,579 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

Upstart Trading Down 1.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828 in the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Upstart by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

