Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 106,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 36,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

