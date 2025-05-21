Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 223.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,964 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after buying an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,906,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,911,000 after buying an additional 1,095,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after buying an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

COO opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

