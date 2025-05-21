Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Trading 142.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 142.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.04. 1,426,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,730% from the average session volume of 29,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Ceres Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43.

About Ceres Global

(Get Free Report)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.