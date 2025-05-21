Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Trading 142.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 142.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.04. 1,426,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,730% from the average session volume of 29,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.
Ceres Global Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
