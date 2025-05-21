10Elms LLP Buys Shares of 6,478 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 810,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 120,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

