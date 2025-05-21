Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 607,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,132,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 140,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 104,854 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 204,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $1,623,709.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,709.62. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,755 shares of company stock valued at $37,045,233. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

