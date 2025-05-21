Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after buying an additional 77,278 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

MNST opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,112 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,838. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

