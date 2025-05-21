MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

