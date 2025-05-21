73,090 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,996,000. Trane Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

TT stock opened at $429.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.