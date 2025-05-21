MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,418 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 835,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after buying an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,032,000 after buying an additional 377,756 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

