10Elms LLP Buys Shares of 35,035 iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of 10Elms LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

