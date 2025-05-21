MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.