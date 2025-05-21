10Elms LLP Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of 10Elms LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 809,082 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,801,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,129,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.34 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

