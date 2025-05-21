JDM Financial Group LLC Has $682,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

