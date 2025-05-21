Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $172,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.45. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

