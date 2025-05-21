10Elms LLP Takes $143,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

