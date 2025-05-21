JDM Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up 0.9% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUFF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,186,000 after buying an additional 1,087,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 188,475 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth $16,791,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.