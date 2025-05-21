Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

