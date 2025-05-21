Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,127,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 757.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,052,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 929,409 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

