iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after acquiring an additional 493,784 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,692,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $191.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

