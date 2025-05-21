Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 0.2% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after buying an additional 3,441,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,945,000 after buying an additional 2,952,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after buying an additional 2,929,690 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,165,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

