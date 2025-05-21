Two Seas Capital LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bit Digital comprises approximately 0.2% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTBT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bit Digital by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.26 million, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 5.25. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

