Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 14,413 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

