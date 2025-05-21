Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $720.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Target Hospitality by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 143,505 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 3,549.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $114,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

