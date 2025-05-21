Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.38. 397,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,034,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.30 million, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 1,268,988 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

