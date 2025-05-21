ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69. 1,388,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,466,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.