AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 3,723,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,902,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

AES Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AES by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AES by 5,143.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

