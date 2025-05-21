TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 1,992,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,357,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.90 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.89 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.