Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 14,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 261,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $529.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

