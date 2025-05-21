IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $250.00 and last traded at $248.83. Approximately 34,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 205,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of IES by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in IES by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IES by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 142.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

