Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 44266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $549.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 90,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.