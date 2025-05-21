Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 185,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 167,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

