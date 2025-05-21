Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 198,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,159,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 0.2%

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,166 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $11,251,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.