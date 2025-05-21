Degen Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Degen has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Degen has a market capitalization of $77.44 million and approximately $98.86 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.70 or 1.00308051 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,736.82 or 1.00170212 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00624737 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $104,704,978.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

