QuarkChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $54.35 million and $3.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,123,103,898 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

