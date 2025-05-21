Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NCLH Q3 Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.18 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

