Reviewing Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE) & Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Eastside Distilling”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $72.40 million 1.58 $3.12 million $0.02 278.50 Eastside Distilling $3.91 million 2.66 -$7.53 million ($37.00) -0.03

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crimson Wine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 1.41% 0.54% 0.46% Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99%

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Eastside Distilling on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group



Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Eastside Distilling



Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

