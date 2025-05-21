Analyzing Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Stem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($1.48) -0.69 Stem $151.63 million 0.57 -$140.41 million ($4.95) -0.11

Risk and Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electra Battery Materials and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50 Stem 0 8 1 0 2.11

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Stem has a consensus price target of $1.11, suggesting a potential upside of 111.32%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -39.33% -19.52% Stem -328.11% -275.79% -17.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Stem on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

