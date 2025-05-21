Contrasting Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Novavax 1 2 4 0 2.43

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.40%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -225.12% Novavax -32.18% N/A -17.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Novavax”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.37 million ($0.91) -1.87 Novavax $1.21 billion 1.02 -$545.06 million $2.65 2.90

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Novavax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

