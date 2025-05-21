Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Critical Contrast

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85% Oblong -158.75% -89.12% -69.64%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $14.32 billion 3.05 -$1.22 billion $2.89 85.57 Oblong $2.38 million 2.02 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Oblong”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flutter Entertainment and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 20 1 3.05 Oblong 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $306.28, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Oblong.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Oblong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

