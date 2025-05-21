What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for ISPR FY2025 Earnings?

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ispire Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst N. Anderson now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ispire Technology from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Ispire Technology Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ISPR opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.15. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ispire Technology by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.