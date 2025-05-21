DA Davidson Predicts Mattel’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. Mattel has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,469,000 after purchasing an additional 355,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mattel by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 386.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

