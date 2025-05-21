Altius Minerals FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

ALS stock opened at C$27.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$20.60 and a one year high of C$29.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.17.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

